Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.