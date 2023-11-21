Jalen Johnson plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Johnson, in his most recent game, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Johnson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Over 2.5 (+140) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+154)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, conceding 119.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 45.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers conceded 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Pacers conceded 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 17th in the league in that category.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 14 7 5 1 1 1 1 12/27/2022 21 8 9 5 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.