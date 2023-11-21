How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta is 4-1 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 26th.
- The 119.9 points per game the Hawks put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers allow (123.8).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 123.8 points, it is 4-0.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Hawks score 119.3 points per game at home, compared to 120.5 points per game in away games.
- Atlanta is giving up 119.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 116.
- When playing at home, the Hawks are making 0.3 more threes per game (12.8) than when playing on the road (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (33.9%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Illness
