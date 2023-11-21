The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta is 4-1 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 26th.

The 119.9 points per game the Hawks put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers allow (123.8).

When Atlanta puts up more than 123.8 points, it is 4-0.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Hawks score 119.3 points per game at home, compared to 120.5 points per game in away games.

Atlanta is giving up 119.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 116.

When playing at home, the Hawks are making 0.3 more threes per game (12.8) than when playing on the road (12.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Hawks Injuries