The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) after losing three straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 250.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 250.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Atlanta's 12 matchups has gone over 250.5 points.

The average point total in Atlanta's contests this year is 237.8, 12.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 3-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 250.5 % of Games Over 250.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 1 8.3% 119.9 245.6 117.9 241.7 233.7 Pacers 6 50% 125.7 245.6 123.8 241.7 235.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse at home, covering one time in six home games, and three times in six road games.

The 119.9 points per game the Hawks put up are only 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (123.8).

Atlanta is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 123.8 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 4-8 1-4 8-4 Pacers 7-5 1-2 11-1

Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Hawks Pacers 119.9 Points Scored (PG) 125.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 4-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

