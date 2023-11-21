Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Greene County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleburne County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.