Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Geneva County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva County High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
