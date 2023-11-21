Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in DeKalb County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ider High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on November 21

2:45 PM CT on November 21 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21

4:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21

6:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Geraldine High School