Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Murray, in his last game (November 17 loss against the 76ers), put up 13 points.

Below we will look at Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-111)

Over 20.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Over 5.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 119.5 points per game last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Pacers were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 34 20 2 12 0 1 2 1/13/2023 36 18 8 6 2 0 1 12/27/2022 35 14 2 3 1 0 1

