Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela had 17 points and 11 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-116 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Capela's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per contest last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per game last season, 28th in the league in that category.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.4.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pacers were ranked 17th in the league last year, allowing 12.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 30 17 17 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.