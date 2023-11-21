Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Butler County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dale Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 1:25 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Straughn High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
