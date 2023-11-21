High school basketball action in Butler County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Dale Academy at Glenwood School

Game Time: 1:25 PM ET on November 21

1:25 PM ET on November 21 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Straughn High School at Georgiana School