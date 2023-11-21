The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) meet a fellow MAC foe when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Offensively, Buffalo ranks 106th in the FBS with 21.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 87th in points allowed (366.8 points allowed per contest). Eastern Michigan ranks 19th-worst in points per game (20), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FBS with 25.2 points surrendered per contest.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Buffalo Eastern Michigan 317.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (130th) 366.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (81st) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.9 (116th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (123rd) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (60th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 55.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 138 times for 566 yards (51.5 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 28 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has been handed the ball 83 times this year and racked up 327 yards (29.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's leads his squad with 415 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has caught 21 passes for 389 yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity has hauled in 34 catches for 290 yards, an average of 26.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,634 yards (148.5 ypg) while completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Samson Evans has rushed for 508 yards on 120 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has run for 502 yards across 109 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 19 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 472 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has 25 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 370 yards (33.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

JB Mitchell III's 55 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 323 yards and one touchdown.

