Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spanish Fort High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at The Louisiana State University Laboratory School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
