The Auburn Tigers (0-1) meet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.8 237th 101st 14.1 Assists 12.7 204th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

