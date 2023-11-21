The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-30.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-30.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of 18 Tigers games last season went over the point total.
  • Alabama A&M went 12-15-0 ATS last year.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Auburn is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 29th, according to computer rankings.
  • Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

