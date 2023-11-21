The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Auburn had a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored just 1.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).
  • Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
  • The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana W 86-71 Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame W 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

