The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena as heavy, 33.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.5.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -33.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 154.5 points five of 27 times.

The average over/under for Bulldogs matchups last year was 140.5, 14.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 12-15-0 last year.

Auburn (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 7.2% more often than Alabama A&M (12-15-0) last year.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 8 25.8% 72.8 142.4 67.7 138.6 140.7 Alabama A&M 5 18.5% 69.6 142.4 70.9 138.6 139.5

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Alabama A&M went 6-7 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 0-0 18-13-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 0-0 13-14-0

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Alabama A&M 14-2 Home Record 9-8 4-8 Away Record 5-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

