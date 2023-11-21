Alabama A&M vs. Auburn November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Auburn Tigers (0-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
