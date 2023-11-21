Tuesday's contest at Neville Arena has the Auburn Tigers (3-1) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 95-65 win as our model heavily favors Auburn.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 95, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-30.1)

Auburn (-30.1) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

Alabama A&M averaged 69.6 points per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 70.9 points per contest (204th-ranked).

With 29.9 boards per game, the Bulldogs were 283rd in college basketball. They gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Last year Alabama A&M ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.7 per game.

The Bulldogs ranked 327th in the country with 13.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 31st with 14.6 forced turnovers per game.

Last year the Bulldogs made 6.8 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37.0% (36th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.6 treys conceded per game, Alabama A&M ranked 230th in the nation. It ceded a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

Last season Alabama A&M took 67.3% two-pointers, accounting for 72.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 32.7% threes (27.5% of the team's baskets).

