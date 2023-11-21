The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers Stats Insights

This season, the 76ers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

Philadelphia is 8-3 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

The 76ers record 120.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 111 the Cavaliers allow.

Philadelphia is 9-2 when scoring more than 111 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

This season, Cleveland has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The 76ers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 19th.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are posting 121.8 points per game this year at home, which is 3.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (118.4).

Defensively Philadelphia has played worse in home games this year, giving up 112.9 points per game, compared to 109.2 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the 76ers have fared worse at home this season, making 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 per game and a 41% percentage away from home.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Cavaliers score 108.8 points per game, 4.3 less than on the road (113.1). On defense they allow 109.2 points per game at home, 3.4 less than away (112.6).

The Cavaliers collect 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.2) than on the road (24.3).

The Cavaliers collect 0.1 fewer assists per game at home (24.2) than on the road (24.3).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kelly Oubre Jr. Out Rib

Cavaliers Injuries