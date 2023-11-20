Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Walker County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cordova High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Cullman Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
