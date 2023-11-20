The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.

Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).

When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns' 78.0 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.

Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UConn performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, UConn performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.

The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.

Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule