The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
  • The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.
  • Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
  • When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
  • The Longhorns' 78.0 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UConn performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, UConn performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.
  • The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.
  • Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center
11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

