How to Watch UConn vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road contest versus the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UConn vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games UConn shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Huskies were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Longhorns ranked 183rd.
- Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).
- When UConn totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 23-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Texas compiled a 22-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished seventh.
- The Longhorns' 78.0 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
- Texas had a 21-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.6 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UConn performed better in home games last season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies surrendered 63.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 65.8.
- Looking at three-point shooting, UConn performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.
- The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.
- Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Stonehill
|W 107-67
|XL Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-53
|XL Center
|11/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-57
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|Texas
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/24/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.