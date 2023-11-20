Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R.C. Hatch High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
