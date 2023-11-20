The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was five percentage points higher than the Bearkats allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Troy compiled a 19-9 straight up record in games it shot above 39.1% from the field.

The Bearkats ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Trojans ranked 133rd.

The Trojans averaged 13.9 more points per game last year (73.2) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).

Troy went 18-9 last season when it scored more than 59.3 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Troy scored 81.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.

At home, the Trojans conceded 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).

At home, Troy sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule