The SMU Mustangs (3-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games SMU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
  • Last year, the Mustangs averaged only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
  • SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 189th.
  • The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Mustangs allowed their opponents to score (75.6).
  • West Virginia had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively SMU played better when playing at home last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 83.1.
  • In terms of three-pointers, SMU performed better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).
  • At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.6.
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 70-57 WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum
12/1/2023 St. John's (NY) - WVU Coliseum

