The SMU Mustangs (3-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games SMU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).

SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 189th.

The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Mustangs allowed their opponents to score (75.6).

West Virginia had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SMU played better when playing at home last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 83.1.

In terms of three-pointers, SMU performed better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.6.

Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum 11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum 11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum 11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule