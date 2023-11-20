How to Watch SMU vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Mountaineers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games SMU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
- The Mountaineers ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
- Last year, the Mustangs averaged only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
- SMU had a 9-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs finished 189th.
- The Mountaineers averaged only 0.4 more points per game last year (76.0) than the Mustangs allowed their opponents to score (75.6).
- West Virginia had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SMU played better when playing at home last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 83.1.
- In terms of three-pointers, SMU performed better in home games last season, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 28.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, West Virginia scored 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (71.6).
- At home, the Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.6.
- Beyond the arc, West Virginia sunk fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|WVU Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.