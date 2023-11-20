In Saint Clair County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moody High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20

Moody, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Pell City High School