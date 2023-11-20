Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morgan County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Limestone High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
