Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanier High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notasulga High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
