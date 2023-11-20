Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 20
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Limestone County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
