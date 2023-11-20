Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- Parssinen has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
