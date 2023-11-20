Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Fayette County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.