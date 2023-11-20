Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Jackson High School at Ider High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.