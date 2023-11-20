Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Cullman County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston County High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Cullman Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
