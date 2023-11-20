High school basketball is on the schedule today in Calhoun County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weaver High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene County High School at Faith Christian School