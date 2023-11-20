Monday's game that pits the UCF Knights (2-0) against the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at Addition Financial Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of UCF, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Tigers are coming off of a 67-53 loss to Cal in their most recent outing on Friday.

Auburn vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Auburn vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 78, Auburn 66

Auburn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers scored 66.6 points per game last season (145th in college basketball) and allowed 65.9 (222nd in college basketball) for a +23 scoring differential overall.

In SEC action, Auburn averaged 7.2 fewer points (59.4) than overall (66.6) in 2022-23.

The Tigers scored 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 56.4 on the road.

At home, Auburn gave up 59.7 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than it allowed away (75).

