The Alabama State Hornets (0-5) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets score an average of 46.0 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 65.8 the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • The Commodores average 79.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 89.0 the Hornets allow.
  • This season the Commodores are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Hornets give up.
  • The Hornets shoot 34.4% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Commodores allow.

Alabama State Leaders

  • Shmya Ward: 13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG%
  • Cordasia Harris: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Kristian Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
  • Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Dakiyah Sanders: 1.6 PTS, 17.6 FG%

Alabama State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ SMU L 96-47 Moody Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Oklahoma L 92-46 Lloyd Noble Center
11/18/2023 @ Samford L 69-47 Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/30/2023 Jacksonville State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/13/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

