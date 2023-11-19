Sunday's game between the South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) squaring off at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-0.8)

South Alabama (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

South Alabama is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to SIU-Edwardsville's 4-0-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Jaguars' games this season have gone over the point total, and zero of the Cougars' games have gone over.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 73.8 points per game (214th in college basketball) while giving up 83.6 per contest (339th in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game South Alabama averages rank 236th in the nation. Its opponents grab 33.4 per contest.

South Alabama makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 29.0% rate (276th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

The Jaguars rank 240th in college basketball with 90.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 336th in college basketball defensively with 102.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Alabama loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.0 (166th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.4.

