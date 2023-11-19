Will Ryan Tannehill Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ryan Tannehill was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 11 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Tannehill's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 11, Tannehill is averaging 188.0 passing yards per game (1,128 total). Other season stats include two touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (98-for-158), plus 12 carries for 40 yards one touchdown.
Ryan Tannehill Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Tannehill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|98
|158
|62.0%
|1,128
|2
|6
|7.1
|12
|40
|1
Tannehill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|16
|34
|198
|0
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|20
|24
|246
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|13
|25
|104
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|18
|25
|240
|1
|1
|6
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|23
|34
|264
|0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|8
|16
|76
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
