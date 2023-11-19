The Boston Celtics (5-0), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-BOS.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-BOS

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Xavier Tillman posts 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ziaire Williams averages 12 points, 1.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 24.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Celtics are receiving 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest while delivering 0.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Celtics 108.3 Points Avg. 126.4 115 Points Allowed Avg. 108 44.2% Field Goal % 50.1% 32.7% Three Point % 38.9%

