Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the third-most passing yards in the league, 266.8 per game.

Hopkins' 38 catches have yielded a team-best 591 yards (65.7 per game) and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 73 occasions.

Hopkins vs. the Jaguars

Hopkins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 21 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

Hopkins will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 266.8 passing yards per contest.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 22nd in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Hopkins has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has 26.8% of his team's target share (73 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has 591 receiving yards on 73 targets to rank 51st in league play with 8.1 yards per target.

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has scored three of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (23.1%).

Hopkins (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.2% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

