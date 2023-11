Sunday's college basketball slate includes six games with AAC teams in play. Among those contests is the Temple Owls taking on the Villanova Wildcats.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Temple Owls at Villanova Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Tulane Green Wave at Mercer Bears 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Eagles at Southern Illinois Salukis 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - North Florida Ospreys at South Florida Bulls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Mary's Gaels at Rice Owls 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Howard Bison vs. Memphis Tigers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

