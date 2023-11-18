Week 12 of the college football schedule included two games with OVC teams involved. Check out this article to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

UT Martin vs. Samford

Week 12 OVC Results

Samford 27 UT Martin 17

Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)

UT Martin (-5.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Samford Leaders

Passing: Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Michael Hiers (21-for-31, 205 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD)

Jay Stanton (15 ATT, 193 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Chandler Smith (12 TAR, 8 REC, 86 YDS, 1 TD)

UT Martin Leaders

Passing: Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Kinkead Dent (23-for-38, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD)

Sam Franklin (25 ATT, 160 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: DJ Nelson (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Samford UT Martin 440 Total Yards 445 205 Passing Yards 261 235 Rushing Yards 184 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's OVC Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.