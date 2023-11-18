The UAB Blazers (3-7) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Temple Owls (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Protective Stadium in an AAC clash.

With 37.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, UAB has had to rely on their 64th-ranked offense (28.3 points per contest) to keep them in games. Temple has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 23rd-worst in points (20.8 per game) and 11th-worst in points allowed (34.9 per game).

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UAB vs. Temple Key Statistics

UAB Temple 437.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.2 (89th) 419.8 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.1 (117th) 144.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.5 (123rd) 293.6 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (37th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (129th) 16 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (132nd)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 2,595 pass yards for UAB, completing 74.8% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 154 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 120 times for 534 yards (53.4 per game) and nine touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 349 receiving yards on 35 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 635 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 37 receptions and five touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put up a 421-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes on 59 targets.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has thrown for 2,423 yards on 58% passing while recording 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Joquez Smith, has carried the ball 68 times for 311 yards (31.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has run for 288 yards across 66 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 216 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 catches on 52 targets with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has caught 35 passes and compiled 457 receiving yards (45.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zae Baines' 29 grabs (on 61 targets) have netted him 385 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAB or Temple gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.