Saturday's contest at Alaska Airlines Center has the UAB Blazers (2-0) going head to head against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-0) at 9:15 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for UAB.

The Blazers head into this matchup on the heels of an 81-56 victory over Western Carolina on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, Alaska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 76, Eastern Kentucky 68

Other AAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UAB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blazers had a +39 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 70.9 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball and gave up 69.6 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball.

UAB scored fewer points in conference action (69.9 per game) than overall (70.9).

At home, the Blazers averaged 72.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 68.7.

At home, UAB gave up 64.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (73.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.