Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
