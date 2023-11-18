The Troy Trojans (8-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

On the defensive side of the ball, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up only 15.9 points per game. The offense ranks 56th (29.0 points per game). With 404.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Louisiana ranks 51st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, surrendering 387.2 total yards per game.

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Troy Louisiana 427.9 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (55th) 296.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (71st) 153.8 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (25th) 274.1 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.4 (82nd) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,647 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,169 yards (116.9 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 16 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 262 yards (26.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's 695 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has registered 49 catches and four touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 22 passes for 534 yards (53.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 44 passes and compiled 34 grabs for 467 yards, an average of 46.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana this season. He has 1,222 passing yards (122.2 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 492 yards (49.2 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has rushed for 651 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Peter LeBlanc leads his team with 399 receiving yards on 26 catches with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has put together a 378-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 35 targets.

Robert Williams has racked up 313 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

