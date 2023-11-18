Based on our computer projections, the Troy Trojans will take down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns when the two teams play at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Troy vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-15.5) Over (47.5) Troy 37, Louisiana 14

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans an 88.9% chance to win.

The Trojans are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 15.5-point favorites or more, Troy has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Two of the Trojans' nine games have hit the over.

Troy games average 49.2 total points per game this season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have hit the over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Louisiana games this season is 9.4 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Trojans vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29 15.9 30.8 16.6 27.2 15.2 Louisiana 31.1 28.6 33 27 29.2 30.2

