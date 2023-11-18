Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Troy Trojans (8-2) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Troy vs. Louisiana?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Troy, Alabama
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Troy 37, Louisiana 14
  • Troy has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
  • The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Louisiana has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans an 88.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Troy (-15.5)
  • In nine Troy games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Trojans have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • In 10 games played Louisiana has recorded three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • Troy and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 47.5 points three times this season.
  • This season, nine of Louisiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 60.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.2 50.5 48.1
Implied Total AVG 28.9 28.8 29
ATS Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Louisiana

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.9 58.6 55.1
Implied Total AVG 33.3 35.2 31.4
ATS Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-4 2-2 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

