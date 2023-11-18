Best Bets & Odds for the Troy vs. Louisiana Game – Saturday, November 18
Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Troy Trojans (8-2) face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Troy vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Troy vs. Louisiana?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Troy 37, Louisiana 14
- Troy has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).
- The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Louisiana has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans an 88.9% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Troy (-15.5)
- In nine Troy games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- In 10 games played Louisiana has recorded three wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Troy vs. Louisiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Troy and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 47.5 points three times this season.
- This season, nine of Louisiana's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 60.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the total of 47.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Troy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.2
|50.5
|48.1
|Implied Total AVG
|28.9
|28.8
|29
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|3-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Louisiana
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.9
|58.6
|55.1
|Implied Total AVG
|33.3
|35.2
|31.4
|ATS Record
|3-7-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.