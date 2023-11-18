Roman Josi will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Josi's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:02 per game on the ice, is -6.

Josi has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in nine of 15 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Josi has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Josi hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Josi has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 3 11 Points 3 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.