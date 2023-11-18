The Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 64.6 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.

When Southern Miss gave up fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 13-5.

Last year, the Lions recorded 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles gave up.

When North Alabama scored more than 61.4 points last season, it went 13-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Schedule