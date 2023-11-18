North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The North Alabama Lions (2-1) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at Flowers Hall on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Florence, Alabama
- Venue: Flowers Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- North Alabama had more success against the spread than Jacksonville State last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-13-0, compared to the 13-13-0 mark of the Gamecocks.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Alabama
|74.1
|144
|74.3
|144.6
|143.9
|Jacksonville State
|69.9
|144
|70.3
|144.6
|137.7
Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Lions scored just 3.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (70.3).
- When North Alabama scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 10-5 against the spread and 14-4 overall.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Alabama
|14-13-0
|16-11-0
|Jacksonville State
|13-13-0
|13-13-0
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Alabama
|Jacksonville State
|9-4
|Home Record
|9-5
|8-10
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.6
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
